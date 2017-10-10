NICE 2017 IACP Conference: Controlling digital evidence

TOPIC: Controlling Digital Evidence

The volume and variety of digital evidence is growing rapidly. Manual processes used to collect, analyze and share it haven’t kept pace. Ret. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey and Chief Dan Dvorak will share best practices for overcoming this challenge, and improving efficiency and case solvability.

Where: Microsoft booth 2125

When: Monday 10/23 from 1:30-2:00.

Charles H. Ramsey is a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement with five decades of law enforcement service. As former Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Ramsey led the fourth largest police department in the nation. Before taking the helm in Philadelphia, he served as Washington, D.C. Police Chief and Deputy Superintendent in the Chicago Police Department. He is a past President of the Police Executive Research Forum and the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and also served on the IACP Executive Committee. In January of 2015, President Barack Obama appointed him to co-chair the Task Force on 21st Century Policing. Ramsey holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in criminal justice, and has also received honorary doctorate degrees from four universities. Additionally, he has received numerous awards, including: the John M. Penrith Leadership Award (FBI National Executive Institute), Leadership awards from the Police Executive Research Forum and the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and the Innovations in American Government Award from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His accomplishments reflect his life-long dedication to creating safe environments for people, building trust and legitimacy within police departments, and between police and the community.

Chief Daniel A. Dvorak (Ret.) has 25 years of law enforcement experience with the Newport, RI and Cambridge, MD police departments. He holds a Master’s Degree in Administration of Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice/Political Science. He is a strong advocate for using technology in the police profession to enhance effectiveness and efficiency. Dvorak always enjoyed advancing forensic sciences in his departments and was an adjunct professor in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics at Salve Regina University, Bristol Community College, and the Community College of Rhode Island.

