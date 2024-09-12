FBI-LEEDA partners with Safety Blitz Foundation and National Child Identification Program

PRESS RELEASE

MALVERN, Pa. — The FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) announced today a partnership with the Safety Blitz Foundation and the National Child Identification Program to address America’s minority and missing persons crisis and counter high rates at which people from minority communities—particularly people of color, including but not limited to Native Americans, African Americans, and Latinos —go missing or are victims of crimes like trafficking, homicide or domestic violence.

Every year, over 350,000 children go missing—one in six children who are reported missing will end up being trafficked sexually (Safety Blitz Foundation). By combining resources, expanding core capacities, and enhancing infrastructure, the collaboration aims to make a significant and lasting impact.

“FBI-LEEDA is honored to partner with the Safety Blitz Foundation and the National Child Identification Program to enhance the safety of children in communities nationwide,” said Jacques Battiste, Executive Director of FBI-LEEDA. “This collaboration represents a pivotal advancement in our shared mission to protect vulnerable populations and increase awareness of missing and exploited children. As leaders in public safety, our commitment to initiatives like this underscores our dedication to promoting best safety practices within the communities we serve.”

The partnership, for which FBI-LEEDA was honored at the 2024 Jerry Kramer NFL Alumni Child ID Awards Dinner on August 31, 2024, will create collaboration with local organizations’ leadership and members to advocate for resources and funding for minority and missing persons at the local, state, and federal levels. The partnership will include:

Annual distribution of at least one million inkless child identification kits, which allow parents to take, store and control their child’s fingerprints/DNA in their own home.

Education on a safety game plan for families consisting of positive, preventive conversations (family pep talks); an updated child ID kit; and age-appropriate plans around today’s dangers both in person and online.

A series of minority and missing awareness initiatives, including digital resources, in-person events, white papers, and audio/visual public service announcements.

About FBI-LEEDA

FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) is a 501(c)(3) private nonprofit organization with 10,000+ active members in the United States and internationally that serves the training needs of law enforcement officers and improves law enforcement management practices. FBI-LEEDA pursues educational excellence through public and private partnerships, offering more than 450 in-person training classes each year instructed by over 40 seasoned law enforcement officers. FBI-LEEDA’s flagship program, the Agency Trilogy Award, consists of the Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership Institute classes tailored to various law enforcement ranks. FBI-LEEDA also offers additional educational opportunities in media and public relations, internal affairs, leadership integrity, culture and diversity and an annual training conference. Learn more at FBILEEDA.org and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X @FBILEEDA

Safety Blitz Foundation

Safety Blitz Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit based in Waco, Texas. It has helped distribute over 20 million inkless child identification kits with the National Child ID Program since its inception.

National Child Identification Program (NCIDP)

Founded in 1997, the NCIDP is the nation’s largest child identification program. Since 1997, the National Child ID Program has worked with state, local, and federal partners (including the FBI) to distribute over 80 million inkless child id kits to parents as part of an effort to prevent, educate, and prepare for a parent’s worst nightmare, a missing child. Current NCIDP partners include the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Alumni Association’s Caring for Kids campaign.