SceneDoc to Present at APCO Conference and Expo, Will Address Emerging Technologies and Trends for Public Safety

(WASHINGTON)-- APCO Conference -- SceneDoc Inc., a leading solution provider in Policing-as-a-Platform (PaaP), today announces that Vice President of Engineering Ryan Seick will present at the APCO Annual Conference and Expo, Aug. 16-19 in Washington D.C. Seick is presenting on Monday, Aug. 17, from 2:15-2:45pm in the Presentation Theater in the Main Exhibit Hall of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for a session titled, “When Heroes Become Superheroes Using Apps” that will address how new technologies enable public safety agencies to answer the demand to “do more with less”. The APCO Conference and Expo is recognized as the largest event for the public safety communications industry and will be attended by more than 250 exhibitors.

As a software pioneer in public safety field documentation, SceneDoc provides a smartphone/tablet-based software platform for law enforcement and public safety personnel to accurately document crime, accident and other incident scenes. SceneDoc will be demoing the platform in the main Exhibit Hall at booth #1307 as well as the Motorola Solutions booth #1633.

With SceneDoc, documented evidence maintains a secure chain of custody. Law enforcement officials or other public safety personnel can complete electronic paperwork, create scene drawings, add video/audio files and take text or voice-recorded notes all through their smartphone or tablet. Files can be turned into a secure field-based report to share with investigators, incident commanders and prosecutors.

SceneDoc recently announced availability of its 3.0 secure evidence collection platform. SceneDoc 3.0 enables near real-time communication between headquarters and officers at a scene, improves evidence collection standards and reporting processes, as well as reducing labor costs for public safety agencies. In 2015, SceneDoc estimates it’s saved agencies over 55,000 man hours. Agencies using SceneDoc include Palm Springs PD, Rockbridge County Emergency Management, Prince Georges County DPW&T, and Midland Police Service.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is a smartphone/tablet-based software platform that provides law enforcement and a variety of public safety personnel an extremely secure, accurate and consistent means of documenting crime, accident and other incident scenes. Comprised of a highly configurable mobile application together with cloud-based data backup and administration, SceneDoc is the proven solution-of-choice for law enforcement and public safety around the globe. For more information, please contact info@scenedoc.com.