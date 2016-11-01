LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Accurint Virtual Crime Center gives police unprecedented visibility into identity data to fight crime

Links data on people, places, vehicles and phones across jurisdictions into one visual dashboard to predict and solve crimes

SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, DC, — LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced at the IACP 2016 Annual Conference new policing technology that gives law enforcement greater visibility into crime in both their jurisdictions and nationwide by linking billions of public records with agency-provided data. The new LexisNexis® Accurint® Virtual Crime Center provides a comprehensive view of peoples’ identities so that law enforcement can better target investigations, identify patterns, predict upcoming events and deploy resources more efficiently.

LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center links different data types on people, places, vehicles, phones and other information into one visual dashboard. It is a next-generation policing platform for COMPSTAT, analytics, crime analysis and investigations. It brings together for the first time disconnected data from many different sources to reveal insights and linkages that otherwise might never have been seen.

For example, the Accurint Virtual Crime Center helps find the “who” in an investigation by linking agency data with public identity data from over 10,000 sources. With a single search, agencies can scour their own Records Management System as well as external data to discover non-obvious connections between people and generate investigative leads.

“Law enforcement agencies have long desired a single policing platform linking all the data and analytics they need to help keep their communities safe,” said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “No more struggling with multiple tools and logins to gather information on incidents and identities. People, places, vehicles and other records are pre-linked with Accurint Virtual Crime Center, giving agencies unprecedented visibility for their crime fighting efforts in one visual interface.”

LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center also helps solve the challenge of criminals on the move. A national map of crime provides agencies with a view beyond their own jurisdictions into nationwide crime data. They can now view information such as crime incident data, CAD, offender data, crash data and license plate reader data in one place to help agencies quickly resolve and prevent crimes.

“Criminals don’t respect boundaries. About 11.5 percent of the population moves annually . LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center provides agencies with a view beyond their own jurisdictions because they need the bigger picture to see patterns and better solve crimes,” Talcove added.

Agencies can also create custom dashboards for every role within the agency. Whether it’s command staff, analysts, investigators or patrol officers, LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center lets agency personnel search across all data sources using the same predictive policing capabilities from Accurint Crime Analysis software. They can replace the multiple tools they use for public records, data analytics, social media monitoring and other intelligence gathering, making all members of the agency more efficient.

For information on the full list of LexisNexis Accurint Virtual Crime Center’s features and benefits, please visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk/products/government/accurint-virtual-crime-center.aspx.

