Office of Independent Monitor of Los Angeles Police Department Issues Final Report

USIS CEO Mike Cherkasky has served in role as independent monitor for past eight years

Falls Church, VA. – The Office of the Independent Monitor of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), which was established by a court order following a Department of Justice investigation into highly publicized police incidents in 1991, has issued its final report. USIS CEO Mike Cherkasky, who has served as the independent monitor for the past eight years, used his extensive career as an attorney and experience with the law enforcement community to lead this official oversight board for policies and procedures associated with the LAPD’s organizational management, training, and investigative practices.

The report concludes: “Today, there is not just general acceptance of the best practice policing that the Consent Decree has fostered but, for the most part, a willing adoption and understanding of the importance of these practices in fighting crime effectively by creating goodwill in the community. Today, communication with, respect for and caring about the community is the standard practice of a new LAPD.”

The full report can be found at www.usis.com.

The Office of the Independent Monitor of the LAPD was established in June 2001 pursuant to a Consent Degree that settled a civil suit brought against the City of Los Angeles by the U.S. Department of Justice. Monitoring commenced in July 2001 and was scheduled for an initial period of five years. In May 2006, the Consent Decree was extended for an additional three-year period. Over the past eight years, the Independent Monitor issued 30 quarterly reports.

As a corporation, USIS provides significant services to the law enforcement community as well as national security training solutions under government contracts to post-conflict nations.

In the U.S., because of the expertise gained as the leading supplier of background investigations to the federal government, a market leading position the company has held for 12 years, USIS assists police departments and other law enforcement agencies by providing background screening services.

Overseas, USIS draws upon its experience as a U.S. government contractor that provides critical support to post-conflict nations through the training of indigenous law enforcement personnel. This assists these nations in their efforts to create law enforcement institutions that become the foundation of self-operated justice systems. The company established a new link on its website for independent contractors interested in opportunities to work on these critical national security contracts. Independent contractors can sign up at www.usisengage.com.