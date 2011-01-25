Four Channel Real Time Digital Video Recorder

Toronto, Canada - GAO Tek Inc. is offering its innovative 4 channel digital video recorder which features a 500G HDD, PS2 mouse, remote control, panel control and M-JPEG compression. It is equipped with a USB back up, the ability to upgrade via USB, and 6 × 8 motion detection windows. The digital video recorder performs real time recording with HD1 and CIF resolutions.

This real time digital video recorder, model 7004, features both video and audio recording. It offers 4 channel video inputs (BNC) and 2 channel video outputs (1BNC and 1S-video), 4 channel synchronous audio input and 1 channel synchronous audio output. The digital video recorder is compatible with 100f/s/4ch (PAL) and 120f/s/4ch (NTSC) frame display rate. The DVR provides various record modes for selection such as manual, alarm, motion detection and scheduled each with 3 adjustable image quality levels.

About GAO Tek Inc.

GAO Tek Inc. is a global leader in research, development and manufacturing of high performance telecommunication testers, electronic measurement instruments, embedded development tools and other electronic products that serve the needs of electronic professionals internationally.