Oakland Company Provides Video Surveillance Solution For Local Multi-Use Building

As Bay Area businesses begin to swarm around Oakland, a video surveillance solution has been implemented at The Hive. This mixed use commercial building is at full occupancy in the burgeoning Uptown district and in partnership with local Capture Technologies, now has gotten a significant video surveillance upgrade.

This 100,000 square foot building on Oakland’s iconic Broadway Avenue contains a near 50-50 split between retail and office space. A $50 million dollar development project from Signature Development, construction is underway for 104 apartments that are set to be move-in ready by September of 2015.

In addition to developing the property, Signature is also a tenant, sharing space with Dallas-based Balfour Beatty construction which is now occupying 14,000 square feet and employing 40 people at the Uptown location. As is the case with all large urban office spaces, improved video surveillance and upgraded access control was needed to provide 21st century accommodations to the businesses and soon-to-be residents.

Using a video surveillance solution featuring technology from OpenEye, The Hive building management now has a greater grasp of what is going on outside the building on this emerging stretch of Broadway just north of Grand Ave in downtown Oakland. More businesses and mixed use buildings such as this are looking for video solutions as the downtown corridor stretches toward the impressive Kaiser Permanente development at Broadway and MacArthur.

Access control becomes ever more critical in a building such as The Hive due to the upcoming presence of residents to go along with the retail and commercial tenants. The solution provided by Capture goes further than standard proximity card access control and includes the use of smart readers and smart fobs for entry and access. This extra level of security is becoming the norm and not the exception as more buildings look to increase their focus on security.

Development in Oakland has risen steadily over the past decade with a big majority of that coming from the Uptown neighborhood. Businesses, residents, but also tourist and traveler demand has led to talk of new hotel construction in downtown for the first time in over 20 years.

The largest and most exciting Oakland development project planned has to be Brooklyn Basin. This waterfront makeover on previously dilapidated land just south of Jack London Square is expected to revitalize an area that has been long neglected.

Situated on the Oakland Estuary, Brooklyn Basin will span 64 acres and contain 200,000 square feet of retail space, two renovated Marinas, more than 30 acres of public access and park land, and offer a variety of condominiums, townhouses, apartments, and lofts.

The project was 13 years in the making and carries a price tag of $1.5 billion. The ground breaking was a year ago and developers hope to have Phase 1 of the project completed by 2018.