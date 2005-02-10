Ray Allen Narcotics Safe and Accessories

Ray Allen introduces a Brand New Design for our Narcotics Safe with Four Individual Interior Cases!!!

This Steel Safe with has a Black Powder-Coat Finish, a lockable paddle latch built into lid, and unbreakable plastic side handles. The safe can also be secured to vehicle trunk. The narcotics safe outside dimensions are 18"W x 10"D x 9"H. Perfect for securing evidence as well!!!

Each Safe Includes:

4 - Air-Tight Interior Pelican Cases With Pick ‘N PLUCK Foam

1 - Narcotics/Explosive Training Aid Label Sheet

Click Here for more information.

You can also purchase Optional 12 Oz. Glass Training Aid Jars by the dozen!!!

These airtight jars are sized to fit 2 per each Pelican Case. White metallic lids are included. Sold in a case-pack of 12.

Additional Interior Cases are also available through Ray Allen - Thousands of Other Uses!!!

Pelican Case Model 1150, which includes PICK ‘N PLUCK foam. It’s the world’s toughest watertight/airtight protector cases. These are the original cases containing a manual bleed valve that keeps contaminants out. Extra cases allow storage of additional samples and each case holds 2 of our Training Aid Jars.

Additional Narcotics/Explosive Training Aid Label Sheet!!!

Label your Pelican Cases or Training Aid Jars with these white vinyl adhesive labels. Pre-printed with the most popular samples. Two blank labels are included with each sheet.

For further information and a catalog of Ray Allen’s complete Professional K-9 Equipment offering, go to www.rayallen.com or call (800) 444-0404.