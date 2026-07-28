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No charges for N.J. officer in OIS of knife-wielding burglary suspect captured on bodycam

Video from the 2024 incident shows Haddon Township officers confronting the man in a stairwell; he approached them with a knife, prompting the shooting

July 28, 2026 05:13 PM

By Nicolas Fernandes | NJ.com
nj.com

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man during a burglary at an apartment complex will not face criminal charges.

Deliberations concluded on Monday and a state grand jury voted not to indict Haddon Township Police officer Luke Falkenberg, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. Falkenberg fatally shot 46-year-old Keith Edelin as he walked towards him with a knife on Nov. 3, 2024, authorities said.

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Police responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m., reporting a burglary at an apartment complex on West Crystal Lake Avenue in Haddon Township.

When Falkenberg and other officers arrived, they saw blood in the lobby and elevator, officials said. After taking the elevator, they found more blood stains on the carpet in the hallway, according to the state.

Falkenberg and his partner then discovered Edelin, of Pennsauken, who was armed with a knife, on the top landing of a stairwell, investigators said. Officers gave several commands to drop the knife, but Edelin refused, even after officers told him they were there to help, authorities said.

After about two minutes of trying to get Edelin to drop the weapon, Edelin started walking towards Falkenberg, officials said. Falkenberg then fired his service weapon, striking Edelin, state investigators said.

The officers provided medical aid until emergency responders arrived and transported Edelin to Cooper University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later, authorities said.

Investigators said the knife was recovered from the scene. No officers were injured.

This investigation included 911 calls, police radio transmissions, body cam footage, witness and law enforcement statements, a ballistics report and autopsy results.

Under a 2019 state law, the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is required to investigate all deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement or while a person is in police custody.

Evidence is then presented to a grand jury to determine if the officers involved will be indicted.

The Attorney General’s Office will now determine whether Falkenberg should undergo an administrative review.

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