Calif. police wrangle runaway pony
San Jose officers located and returned the pony after it spent the day trotting around the suburbs
By Robert Salonga
Bay Area News Group
SAN JOSE — Police officers spotted, tracked and wrangled a Shetland pony Thursday night after the animal escaped from its home and spent a whole day roaming the Evergreen suburbs.
San Jose police got a report around 5:25 a.m. Thursday that the pony had left its enclosure the night before in a neighborhood off San Felipe Road.
That evening, midnight-shift officers spotted the animal trotting on a residential street in the area and slowly pursued it in a patrol vehicle, some of which was shown in a short video clip the police department posted on social media Friday.
Officers returned the pony to its owner soon after, police said. No injuries, neither pony nor human, were reported.
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