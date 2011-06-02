ASP Partners with National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Group Commits $10,000 Gift to Museum Campaign

Appleton, WI – ASP, a leading manufacturer of law enforcement defensive products, has announced a partnership that will support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s efforts to build the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum.

“We feel so strongly about the work the Memorial Fund does to honor the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers, this is the least we can do,” Kevin Parson’s, CEO of ASP announced today.

ASP has committed to donate $10,000 to the Museum’s “A Matter of Honor” capital campaign. They will raise the funds through the sale of select ASP Batons and co-branded police equipment. ASP has specifically committed 100% of it’s proceeds from sales of the co-branded merchandise to the Museum campaign.

“ASP is a leader in law enforcement defensive equipment, and we are very excited about this partnership,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund. “The Memorial Fund has been working hard to build a world class Museum that will honor American law enforcement by telling their stories of courage and bravery. We welcome ASP as a partner and as a corporation that works diligently to keep our men and women in law enforcement safe.”

Limited quantities of specially-designed ASP batons and handcuff keys will be available during National Police Week at the Memorial Fund’s booth in FOP Tent City. These products will also be available at law enforcement and security supply stores that carry ASP products.

The Museum broke ground on October 14, 2010 and construction commenced in early January. When completed in late 2013, the National Law Enforcement Museum will be located just blocks from the U.S. Capitol and adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. The 55,000 squarefoot, mostly underground Museum will provide hundreds of thousands of visitors each year with a comprehensive and compelling look at law enforcement in America through exhibits, collections, research and education.

The privately funded Museum has launched an $80 million capital campaign, with more than $42 million raised to date. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 18,983 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About ASP

ASP has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service for over 30 years. The firm’s passion for quality has set the standard in the profession. There is little room for error in

the world of international law enforcement. ASP products deliver performance you can stake your life on. Founded in 1976 by DR Kevin Parsons (PhD Police Management, Michigan State University), ASP has

grown into the foremost supplier of Batons, Restraints, Training, OC products and LED lighting in the industry. Each year ASP donates almost $2 million in free training to the profession. This close relationship with those who use ASP products led to the designation as the firm “Protecting Those Who Protect.” ASP is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and holds over 150 patents on its products. All ASP products are designed in the United States. For more information, visit: www.asp-usa.com.