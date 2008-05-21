Monadnock® Announces 28th Annual International Training Seminar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Monadnock®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the Monadnock Police Training Council has scheduled its 28th annual International Training Seminar for September 7-12, 2008. This program offers certification or re-certification as an Instructor or Instructor-Trainer in the Monadnock Expandable Baton (MEB) program, the PR-24® program or the Monadnock Defensive Tactics System (MDTS) program.

Monadnock is a leading provider of high quality batons and accessories for the law enforcement community since 1958. With more than 40,000 certified Monadnock instructors worldwide that provide practical defense tactics to criminal justice professionals, Monadnock is committed to officer and public safety. Most Monadnock products carry a lifetime repair or replacement guarantee, and all are subjected to rigorous quality control testing before they are released.

“The 2008 International Training Seminar offers a comprehensive training approach that covers everything from suspect confrontation to arrest completion,” said Terry Smith, Monadnock International Training Seminar Program Director. “It’s an excellent environment for attendees to learn, network and gain certification – officers can share opinions, ask questions, get straight answers from those in the know, and have the opportunity to share ideas with others in the field from around the world.”

Directly addressing the circumstances faced by today’s law enforcement officers, attendees of Monadnock’s 2008 International Training Seminar will receive training and education in select areas, including media development, instructor development and specialized less lethal tactics. Conducted in smaller groups, these breakout sessions train law enforcement officers for dealing with the media and developing instructors within their own agencies. Additionally, this year’s Training Seminar offers personal professional growth breakout sessions, which conducts drills, risk assessment and risk management. Graduates of the program will receive a certificate of participation to recognize their completion of Monadnock’s exclusive training programs.

“Few seminars provide this level of personalized attention and hands-on instruction,” said Smith. “We’ve trained more than 40,000 criminal justice professionals over the past 36 years, and we’re looking forward to inducting another group of select individuals to this level of professional certification.”

As a special added feature, attendees of the International Training Seminar have the option of attending the one-day Defense Technology OC Aerosol Projectors Instructor Certification Program on September 11. This program, which is included in the $600 tuition, provides information on topics including OC formulations and carriers, projectors, liability factors, and decontamination.

The four-day MEB and PR-24 programs begin at 8:00 a.m. on September 7 and conclude at 5:00 p.m. on September 10. Attendees enrolled in either of those two programs also have the option of also attending the MDTS seminar with two additional days of training, through September 12. Tuition to each of the four-day programs, which includes attendance to the extra two-day MDTS seminar, is $600 USD. Some training classes may be limited to U.S. citizens.

This year’s seminar will be hosted at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel in Lowell, Mass. To register for the programs or for more information, please visit www.trainingcouncil.org or call 603-585-6810.

For more information about Monadnock, please visit www.batons.com.

