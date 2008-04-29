Monadnock Introduces the Autolock Defender

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1690510&sid=99176&from=1690510 JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Monadnock®, part of BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the AutoLock® Defender.

Monadnock is a leading manufacturer of high quality batons and accessories for the law enforcement community since 1958. With more than 40,000 certified Monadnock instructors worldwide that provide practical defense tactics to criminal justice professionals, Monadnock is committed to officer and public safety. Most Monadnock products carry a lifetime repair or replacement guarantee, and are subjected to rigorous quality control programs before they are released.

The new AutoLock Defender shields a user’s gun hand from hostile strikes with a guard that fits over one’s knuckles. The guard helps keep the baton firmly gripped during blocking, striking and jabbing techniques and can be used with gloved or bare hands. The Defender is available in 16”, 18”, 21”, 22” and 26” lengths in black chrome finish with a textured grip.

A variety of tips are available for the Defender line, including the urethane Power Safety Tip® and Safety Tip®, as well as a Lime Green 3xT Tactical Targeting Tip. The 3xT Tactical Targeting Tip improves officer’s striking skills by allowing officers to visually track the baton’s tip during training demonstrations and in the field.

Like the traditional AutoLock batons, the Defender has a patented cam ball bearing and locking mechanism that helps ensure the baton stays locked open during blocking, striking and jabbing techniques. It closes with a push of a button, eliminating the need to strike the baton on the ground.

For more information about Monadnock, please visit www.batons.com.

