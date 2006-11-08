25th Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER International

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, entered an order dismissing with prejudice the in-custody death product liability lawsuit filed by the estate of Richard T. Holcomb, Plaintiff, against TASER International, Inc. Plaintiff agreed to a voluntary dismissal of this lawsuit after it became clear that TASER was not going to settle this lawsuit and after TASER provided extensive expert reports from world class medical and scientific experts establishing that Richard T. Holcomb’s death was not caused by the TASER device. This is the twenty-fifth wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER has not lost any product liability lawsuit.

“This dismissal follows on the unanimous defense jury verdict we received in the Alvarado in-custody death litigation and is evidence that our strategy of not settling and vigorously defending these lawsuits is beginning to be successful,” commented Douglas Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International, Inc. “The significance of the Alvarado litigation is that it is the first in-custody death trial for TASER and was a convincing win with a central Los Angeles jury for both TASER as well as the City of Los Angeles Police Department. Our attorney, Missy O’Linn with the law firm of Manning & Marder, Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez LLP did an outstanding job representing TASER in this litigation. In addition, attorneys Cory Brente and Denise Johnson representing the City of Los Angeles were extremely effective and were key members of our joint litigation team. Statistics from our customers show that the TASER device significantly reduces use of force claims and litigation. This jury verdict sends a very clear message to our customers that juries are seeing the life saving benefits of police using TASER devices in the dangerous situations they face every day.” continued Klint.