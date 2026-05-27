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N.Y. mayor’s emergency order to keep ALPR program active leads to policy changes

Troy police leaders had backed the mayor’s emergency order to keep funding the Flock Safety program, describing the cameras as essential investigative tools

May 27, 2026 02:56 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Flock Safety

TROY, N.Y. — Troy officials announced updated policies governing the city’s use of Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras, a move that follows a contentious fight over the mayor’s emergency declaration to keep the system operating after councilmembers voted not to fund the city’s contract.

Mayor Carmella Mantello and City Council President Sue Steele said the changes followed discussions with law enforcement leaders, legal counsel and members of the City Council. Officials also established a 60-day working period to continue reviewing potential policy and operational updates.

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The revised policies include annual audits provided to the mayor and city council, expanded prohibitions on the use of the technology for immigration enforcement and monitoring First Amendment-protected activities, and restrictions limiting data sharing to in-state agencies on a case-by-case basis. Federal agencies will not have access under the updated framework.

Mantello said the changes aim to balance public safety with civil liberties and address concerns raised by residents about privacy and data security.

“These updated policy implementations reinforce clear safeguards while allowing law enforcement to effectively investigate violent crime, locate missing persons and protect our neighborhoods,” Mantello said.

The policy update comes after Mantello declared a state of public emergency to keep the Flock system operational when councilmembers moved to withhold payments tied to the program, Spectrum News reported.

“And when those decisions are used as leverage and funding for critical safety infrastructure is withheld to make a political point, that’s effectively holding public safety hostage,” Mantello said following the council’s April decision.

City police leaders had backed Mantello’s emergency order, describing the Flock cameras as essential investigative tools.

“I’m fully on board with what she’s saying, and I appreciate her support and the support of the administration,” Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said at an April press conference. “The (license plate reader) system works fantastic for us. It’s really helped us in crime-fighting and in crime-solving. We don’t know of anybody that’s been impacted negatively by it.”

Following the emergency declaration, the city council filed a lawsuit against Mantello, alleging that she overstepped her authority in declaring the emergency.

“The mayor cannot unilaterally spend taxpayer dollars using a state of emergency declaration when no such conditions exist,” said Steele following the state of emergency order.

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