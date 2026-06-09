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Officer-Involved Shootings

Ky. officer who fatally shot naked man resigns

Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey accepted the resignation of Nathan Stotts; a criminal investigation as well as an internal inquiry remain ongoing

June 09, 2026 11:58 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer has resigned after the police chief announced he would be fired for fatally shooting an unarmed man who ran toward him, WLKY reported.

LMPD stated on June 8 that Chief Paul Humphrey accepted the resignation of Nathan Stotts. A criminal investigation, as well as an internal inquiry, remains ongoing.

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The shooting occurred on May 30 after police responded to reports of a man attacking multiple women in a neighborhood. Following the attack, the man removed his clothing and wandered through the neighborhood. A resident who attempted to calm him was injured during an altercation.

Body camera footage shows Officer Nathan Stotts arriving at the scene and being directed toward the man, who was in the street. The officer repeatedly ordered the man to show his hands and stop moving toward him, according to police.

The video shows the man rise from the ground and walk toward the officer, ignoring commands as he approached. Stotts fired a single shot, striking the man.

The man died as a result of his injuries.

Humphrey said in the initial release that Stotts joined the department in 2024 and had no prior disciplinary history. Days after the shooting, Humphrey announced that he had started the termination process for the officer.

“The authority that we are given as police officers comes with high standards, and demands that we live to those standards,” Humphrey stated in the video release. “Upholding our standards is not a choice; it’s a responsibility. When an officer does not meet those standards, I am responsible for taking action ... this is not an acceptable performance for us. It does not meet our training, it is not what we teach, it does not meet our values.”

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Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com