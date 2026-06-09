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‘Miracle': Boy ejected from crash lands on hood of Ga. police cruiser, walks away with scratches

The Gwinnett County Police Department warned drivers to make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained; the officer helped the boy to safety after the crash

June 09, 2026 11:22 AM • 
Joanna Putman

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department released body camera footage showing a crash that caused a child to be ejected from a truck and land on the hood of a police cruiser.

Police shared dash camera video on June 3, showing a collision that involved three vehicles. A child can be seen hitting the side of the cruiser’s hood after being thrown from one of the vehicles.

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As body camera footage shows the officer opening the cruiser door, the child can be heard screaming. The officer walked over to pick him up as he tried to run back to the truck he was ejected from.

The officer can be seen carrying the child to the cruiser and placing him in the driver’s seat. He sustained only minor injuries.

“This video is nothing short of a miracle ... traffic enforcement is not just about writing citations. It’s about preventing tragedies and keeping our community safe. Please take a few extra seconds to make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained before every trip,” the department stated.

The child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, USA Today reports. The driver was cited for not properly restraining a child.

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Body Camera Officer Safety Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol Traffic Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com