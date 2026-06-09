Performance under pressure: The mental resilience modern policing demands

By Courtney Waller

Mental resilience in policing is not simply about enduring stress. It is about maintaining performance in environments where decisions must be made under pressure and consequences are immediate. Officers are routinely expected to operate in high-stress, rapidly evolving situations while maintaining sound judgment, effective communication and control. While training prepares officers for these encounters, mental discipline often determines how effectively that training is executed. Equally important is what occurs after the call, where long-term performance, decision-making and overall well-being are shaped.

Performance under pressure

In high-stress encounters, perception often shifts. Time may appear to slow down while sensory awareness becomes heightened, reflecting a natural physiological response to a perceived threat. During these moments, officers may not immediately register physical discomfort, as the body prioritizes survival and performance. Focus narrows and training becomes the primary driver of action.

This heightened state can either enhance or hinder performance depending on the level of control maintained. Without discipline, stress can lead to rushed decisions, overlooked details and unnecessary escalation. With control, the same response becomes an operational advantage.

The power of staying composed

From an operational standpoint, performance during critical incidents is directly influenced by an officer’s ability to maintain composure. Officers who regulate their breathing and remain controlled are better positioned to think clearly, communicate effectively and respond with precision.

Controlled breathing is one of the most immediate and practical tools available in the field. It allows officers to slow the situation down mentally, even when conditions are rapidly unfolding. This level of control supports better decision-making and more effective outcomes.

Stress, when unmanaged, has a direct impact on how information is processed. It can narrow focus, reduce situational awareness and create a sense of urgency that leads to reactive rather than deliberate actions. Officers operating under these conditions may rely more on instinct than on training, which can affect both communication and performance.

In contrast, officers who understand and manage their stress response maintain broader awareness and greater control. Their actions are more intentional and their communication remains measured. This distinction often determines whether a situation is stabilized effectively or unnecessarily escalated.

| WATCH: Tactical breathing for first responders

Putting resilience into practice

Mental resilience must extend beyond theory and translate into practical application. Officers who control their breathing during engagement, maintain a steady and deliberate tone in their communication and avoid rushing decisions are better equipped to manage high-pressure encounters. Equally important is the ability to mentally reset between calls. Allowing stress from one incident to carry into the next can negatively impact performance and decision-making.

Maintaining awareness of how stress affects perception helps officers remain grounded in their training and maintain control in unpredictable environments.

The work that follows the call

While performance during critical incidents is essential, true mental resilience is developed in the aftermath. What occurs after the call often determines long-term effectiveness and sustainability in the profession. Following high-stress situations, the body and mind do not immediately return to baseline. Without intentional recovery, stress accumulates over time and begins to affect future performance, decision-making and overall well-being.

Officers who sustain performance over the course of their careers demonstrate discipline in how they process these experiences. They reset mentally, maintain separation between incidents and ensure that stress does not carry forward into future engagements. This is where the real work begins.

There is a clear difference between officers who maintain long-term effectiveness and those who struggle under the weight of repeated exposure to stress. Officers who sustain performance demonstrate emotional control, rely on training and discipline and approach each situation with intention. They recognize the importance of recovery as part of their routine.

Officers who struggle often operate in a continuous reactive state, where stress compounds and begins to affect both performance and judgment. Recognizing this distinction is essential for both individual officers and leaders within the profession.

Mental resilience in modern policing is not a theoretical concept. It is a professional responsibility that directly impacts performance, decision-making and long-term effectiveness. Officers who commit to maintaining control in the moment and taking ownership of their recovery afterward position themselves for sustained success. Performance under pressure is not determined in the moment. It is revealed through preparation, discipline and the ability to recover effectively afterward.

About the author

Courtney Waller is a public safety professional with more than 17 years of law enforcement experience spanning investigations, legal services and community engagement. He currently serves with the Houston Police Department, where he specializes in digital evidence management, policy compliance and technology-driven accountability systems. He has contributed to the development and implementation of evidence-based practices that strengthen transparency, operational integrity and public trust.

Waller holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in Public Safety: Criminal Justice, and he is currently pursuing a Doctor of Criminal Justice. He also serves as an adjunct criminal justice instructor, committed to bridging practice, research and leadership to advance effectiveness in modern policing.

He is a recipient of the Star of Texas Award for valor, sacrifice, and service and maintains active membership in the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the Afro-American Police Officer League (AAPOL), and the Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU). Waller is dedicated to advancing the profession through evidence-based practices, research-informed insight, and a commitment to strengthening officer performance, resilience, and long-term career sustainability.

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