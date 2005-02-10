Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. and PepperBall Technologies, Inc. Join Forces

For Immediate Release

Military, federal, private security and law enforcement agencies gain expanded access to non-lethal weapons training

SEATTLE - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc.(AIS) and PepperBall Technologies, Inc. have signed a strategic partnership agreement to work together in the areas of marketing, sales, promotion, product development and market strategy. The partners have come together to meet increasing demand from institutional markets for AIS interactive training on PepperBall™ non-lethal weapons.

“This is a great opportunity to collaborate on promoting less lethal options in law enforcement and firearms training markets,” said Tim May, President and CEO of Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. “We’re thrilled to be able to work closely with PepperBall in this rapidly growing market.”

Under the agreement, AIS and PepperBall will partner to promote less lethal technology, products, training and simulation tools throughout domestic and international law enforcement; federal agencies; military; and public and private security agency markets. Together, PepperBall and AIS plan to help expand each other’s market share and effectiveness with current and prospective customers.

“AIS has a proven track record as an innovative, customer-driven company,” said George Burkle, General Manager of PepperBall Technologies, Inc. “This partnership extends the reach of the highest quality training to institutional markets that are actively looking for first choice non-lethal options in situations which require use of force.”

PepperBall™ is the leading provider of non-lethal weapons and the developer of Chem-neticsTM technology which combines the affects of the psychological shock of being shot, powerful impact which does not cause serious injury, and potent PAVA (capsaicin II) super-irritant to gain suspect compliance or control of crowds. AIS provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, and emergency responders.

The AIS PRISim 4.3 training simulator features the first-of-its-kind “less lethal” capabilities. The interactive training simulator is the first to offer multiple “less lethal” capabilities. It provides a tool for agencies to train on a wider range of firearms and equipment in the use-of-force continuum. The new system features “less lethal” weapons including PepperBall™, TASER™, and Bean Bag (shotgun). Also included in the 4.3 release is an authoring tool that features an improved Wizard, giving trainers the ability to put in gun flashes and offer more scenario choices in branching; and on the practice page, the user can put in his or her own static target.

About Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc.

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, and emergency responders. Its Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBNRE (Chemical, biological, nuclear, radio logic, explosive) and other hazard response tasks, as well as emergency responder challenges. In addition, AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide weapons handling and judgment skills, and it designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. AIS has delivered training programs to groups as large as 26,000. For more information on Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc, visit www.ais-sim.com.

About PepperBall Technologies, Inc.

PepperBall Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes the PepperBall brand line of non-lethal weapons for governmental, military, corrections, private security, and law enforcement agencies. Since its introduction in 1999 the PepperBall system has been deployed by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies throughout the world. PepperBall users include the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Border Patrol, and police and sheriff’s departments of major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake, San Diego and Seattle. The PepperBall system is also in use around the world in more than ten countries and by security forces at several U.S. Embassies. For more information on PepperBall Technologies, Inc. please visit us at www.pepperball.com.