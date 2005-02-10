City of Wyoming Police Department Reports Use of Taser

For Immediate Release

Wyoming, Michigan -March,2003 - Officers of the Wyoming Police Department were able to utilize newly authorized equipment to prevent a justifiable law enforcement shooting. The officer involved is part of a test and evaluation of the M-26 TASER, a less than lethal weapon system and the officer was certified to use the M-26 Taser.

On Saturday, March 15 officers were sent to a residence on a complaint of an unwanted guest. Upon making contact at the residence the suspect turned and faced the officer holding five knives in his right hand. the suspect, who was approximately eight feet away from the officers, turned toward the officers in a threatening manner. The officers gave several verbal commands to drop the knifes. As the suspect would not comply and continued to threaten the safety of the officers, the officer, a certified Taser Instructor, fired the Taser, which brought the suspect under control without further incident. It was learned later in the investigation that the suspect had told others present that they would see the police kill him tonight. After being taken into custody the suspect thanked the officers for no killing him. A “death by cop” suicide was prevented.

The suspect was lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on a misdemeanor charge and outstanding warrants.

The Taser became legal for Law enforcement use in Michigan on December 30, 2002. For addition information the TASER please visit www.MichiganTaser.com

Point of contact for press release - Training Sergeant Kirt Zuiderveen 616/530-7324

Authorized by: Edward P. Edwardson, Chief of Police