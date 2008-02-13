Defense Technology Introduces New 40MM Training Reload Kit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—Defense Technology, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the 40mm Training Reload Kit, a cost effective training alternative for 40mm eXact™ and Direct Impact® rounds.

Since introducing tear gas to the world in 1926, Defense Technology continues to advance the frontiers of less-lethal technology and solutions. As an industry leader, Defense Technology provides the tools necessary to protect officers and restore peace during single-target acquisitions, barricade situations and crowd management.

Designed to simulate the accuracy and performance of the eXact and Direct Impact rounds out to 20 meters away, the 250-shot kit contains 25 plastic projectiles, 25 blue anodized aluminum shell bases with setscrews, and 250 propellant cartridges. Each projectile and shell base is easy to re-load and can be used up to 10 times before being discarded.

The 40mm Training Reload Kit is available with an MSRP of $1,050.

