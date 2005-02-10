Houston City Council Approves Funding for Houston Police Department to Purchase TASER® X26 Devices

Louisville Metro Police Department Issues Second Follow-On Order of TASER X26 Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that the Houston City Council voted to approve and authorize a contract between the City of Houston and TASER International and GT Distributors, Inc. for 3,700 X26 TASER devices and associated equipment for the Houston Police Department.

This contract provides a maximum allotment in the amount of $4.7 million for TASER devices and accessories. The initial order from this prospective contract is approximately $3.7 million and the TASER X26 devices will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2004. The approximate $1 million remainder of the contract is designated to be used for additional equipment associated with needs relating to TASER technology in the next years.

This approval allows the Houston Police Department to purchase TASER X26 and related accessories for all of its patrol officers making this the single largest law enforcement deployment of TASER technology in the world.

“The TASER system will allow our officers another option to deploy when faced with incidents that could possibly result in serious injury to officers and citizens,” commented Houston Police Chief Harold Hurtt. “The leadership of the Houston Police Department is confident that the TASER devices will reduce possibility of these injuries.”

“This is a tremendous accomplishment to receive the fourth largest American city’s approval for TASER technology for all of its patrol officers,” said Tom Smith, President of TASER International, Inc. “This funding creates the largest single order in our company’s history. This vote also further affirms that TASER technology has shown as an invaluable tool in saving lives everyday as well as greatly reducing injuries to officers and suspects throughout the world and now in the Houston community.”

“With the addition of the Houston Police Department, the fourth and sixth (Phoenix, Arizona) largest cities in the United States now deploy TASER technology to all of their patrol officers,” continued Mr. Smith.

In addition, a second order was received by the Louisville Metro Police Department in Louisville, Kentucky for 550 TASER X26 devices and accessories. This follow-on deployment of TASER X26 devices will supplement the 550 TASER X26 devices that were ordered in September 2004 for its 1,246 officers. This order provides the Louisville Metro Police Department a full deployment of TASER X26s for all of its patrol officers. This purchase order totals over $475,000 and is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2004.

“The Louisville Metro Police Department follow-on order creates one of the larger full deployments of TASER devices in the U.S. and confirms that TASER technology is continuing to protect citizens on the American streets everyday,” concluded Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. TASER technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (480) 444-4000 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.