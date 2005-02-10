Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Expands Inventory of TASER International ADVANCED TASER M26s

FOR RELEASE AT 5:00 A.M. FEBRUARY 19, 2002

Largest sheriff’s department in the U.S. continuing its commitment to protect citizens

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., February 19, 2002 – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR and TASRW), a provider of advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets, announced today that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has purchased 292 additional ADVANCED TASER® M26 less-lethal weapons.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has proceeded with the second phase of their original plan to purchase 500 ADVANCED TASER units,” stated Lt. Mike McDermott. “These units are to be deployed by our field services division, court services division and our states street bureau (gang detail) in the next six weeks. We look forward to having the plan fully implemented. This will give us staffing for 50 percent of our maximum deployment of deputies during our busiest shifts with ADVANCED TASER training. We will train everyone in our field operations when fully implemented. The ADVANCED TASER program has continued to be a valuable tool and alternative to dealing with situations in a less-lethal approach,” stated Lt. McDermott.

Commenting on this second large purchase by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, said, “We are thrilled with the continued expansion of ADVANCED TASERs at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. This purchase is a strong validation to the success of the ADVANCED TASER deployment in Los Angeles and our relationship with the LASD. To see the ADVANCED TASER purchased in larger quantities means that more tools will be available to the first responders, who not only need it the most, but can make more of a direct impact on saving lives,” said Mr. Smith.

The purchase is part of a $1 million contract with TASER International and creates an inventory of over 520 ADVANCED TASER M26 units at the LASD. Currently, the ADVANCED TASER is deployed at all of its Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Stations and Custody Facilities. During the first phase of the ADAVNCED TASER purchase, over 2,000 deputies were trained.

The ADVANCED TASER is designed to transmit electrical impulses that temporarily disrupt the body’s central nervous system. The M26 will aid deputies in handling and apprehending high-risk suspects. The ADVANCED TASER has been deployed at all Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Stations and Custody Facilities and is now carried by trained deputies.

