Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Selects TASER International’s ADVANCED TASER M26

December 13, 2001

SCOTTSDALE, AZ., December 13, 2001 – TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), announced today that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) purchased 500 ADVANCED TASER® M26 less-lethal weapons where 250 are to replace existing Tasertron units.

“We are particularly pleased with the award of this purchase order, particularly after their extensive field tests,” said Rick Smith Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, Inc. “LAPD was one of the most significant users of earlier generation TASER technology and probably has more field experience using this technology than any other U.S. department. This now places the ADVANCED TASER in the third largest U.S. police department in addition to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the largest U.S. sheriff’s department. The LAPD is internationally renowned as one of the most prestigious police agencies in the world. Their selection of the ADVANCED TASER as a less-lethal weapon platform should further accelerate the adoption of the ADVANCED TASER by other law enforcement agencies, in addition to the over 1,000 police departments already using our technology,” continued Mr. Smith.

“The LAPD purchase will replace their older TASER equipment with ‘third-generation’ ADVANCED TASER M26 technology by TASER International. The total purchase order is approximately $225,000 that will provide a tremendous upgrade in technology for LAPD. The ADVANCED TASER M26 is nearly four times more powerful than previous LAPD TASERs and our M26 provides the LAPD with built-in laser sights and an onboard data chip that records the time and date of each firing to backup an officer’s use of force reports,” said Mr. Smith.

The ADVANCED TASER is designed to transmit electrical impulses that temporarily disrupt the body’s central nervous system. The M26 will aid officers in handling and apprehending high-risk suspects. The ADVANCED TASER will be deployed by LAPD patrolmen and SWAT team members.

