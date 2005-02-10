Ohio State Highway Patrol Orders 1,100 ADVANCED TASERs: TASER International’s Single Largest Law Enforcement Order

FOR RELEASE JULY 8, 7:45 A.M. E.S.T

CONTACT: Steve Tuttle

Director of Public Relations

TASER International, Inc.

480-905-2006

Alaska State Troopers Purchase 100 Additional M26s Second Order Within One Month ,

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 8, 2002 - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR & TASRW) announced today the Ohio State Highway Patrol has purchased 1,100 ADVANCED TASER M26 less-lethal weapons. In addition, the Alaska State Troopers have purchased an additional 100 ADVANCED TASER M26’s for July 2002 delivery, following less than 30 days after the public announcement of an order for 96 units for their Trooper and Village Public Safety Officers (VPSO) on June 5.

“After two years of in-field test and evaluation, we are thrilled to see such positive results. We will now have one of the leading state highway patrols carrying an M26 in each of their cars, a development that we believe could lead a trend for other highway patrols across the country,” said Rick Smith Chief Executive Officer of TASER International, Inc. “This purchase is the single largest law enforcement order in the company’s history.”

“The total purchase order of 1,100 M26s plus accessories is valued at over a half-million dollars of revenue recognized in our second fiscal quarter and will provide a tremendous upgrade in less-lethal technology for the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” continued Mr. Smith. “The order constitutes a near full-deployment of M26s as the Ohio State Highway Patrol consists of about 1,400 uniformed officers and is the twelfth (12th) largest highway patrol in the U.S.”

“The Ohio State Patrol’s selection of the ADVANCED TASER as a less-lethal weapon platform should further accelerate the adoption of the ADVANCED TASER by other state patrols as well as other Ohio law enforcement agencies,” added Mr. Smith. “The growth of the company’s momentum is further supported by the follow-on purchase of an additional 100 ADVANCED TASER M26’s last week by the Alaska State Troopers. This second purchase within the past 30 days increases the Alaska Troopers deployment to more than 230 M26s. The Alaska State Troopers currently employ 405 uniformed Officers,” continued Mr. Smith.

The ADVANCED TASER is designed to transmit electrical impulses that temporarily disrupt the body’s central nervous system. The M26 will aid officers in handling and apprehending high-risk suspects.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER® product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other less-lethal means. This technology reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. The ADVANCED TASER® is currently in testing or deployment at over 1,500 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Public Relations at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006.

TASER International, Inc.

(480) 905-2006