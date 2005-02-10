Pepperball Technologies Releases the TAC 700 Tactical Automatic Carbine Pepperball Launcher

Tactical, Compact Non-lethal Weapon Solution Offers Automatic Capabilities to Law Enforcement, Military, and Private Security Agencies

San Diego, Calif. - PepperBall Technologies, Inc., the the leading producer of non-lethal weapons solutions, has expanded its proven safe and effective non-lethal product line with the introduction of the TAC 700 (Tactical Automatic Carbine) Pepperball launcher. The compact new launcher is fully automatic with varied trigger options and is currently available for use by law enforcement, corrections, private security, government, and the military.

Authorized forces deploying the TAC 700 will benefit from PepperBall’s unique Chem-netics technology to effectively gain suspect compliance in many use-of-force situations. Affected individuals experience the same psychological shock of being “shot,” the powerful yet less-than-lethal kinetic impact of a hard frangible round, and the release of unique PAVA (capsaicin II) pepper super-irritant as with other PepperBall products.

An automatic companion to their widely used PepperBall SA-200 semi-automatic launchers, the TAC 700 is for use in situations where officers desire to quickly create large clouds of PAVA for enhanced crowd control, barricade busting, or to more quickly launch rounds and achieve individual suspect compliance as may be warranted. Up to 700 rounds can be launched per minute when the TAC 700 is set for automatic performance. Trigger settings include full automatic, semi-automatic, three round burst, and more.

“We have responded to demand from law enforcement agencies around the world, as well as from U.S. military, private security and domestic law enforcement agencies that are more than satisfied with the results of our other launchers, but also have identified a need for full automatic applications of PepperBall,” said George Burkle, PepperBall Technologies, Inc. general manager. “The TAC 700 offers them a compact, tactical non-lethal tool for establishing civil order, supporting military logistics, breaking cycles of violence, and upholding the law while enhancing the safety of authorized forces, saving lives, and reducing the risk of serious injuries to affected parties.”

The TAC 700 launches new PepperBall 3 gram projectiles at 300-360 feet per second with target accuracy to 60 feet and area saturation with PAVA pepper to 200 feet. An automatic feed system keeps rounds launching consistently and in synchronization with trigger pull speeds and settings. Accessories include optional Patriot 850 and 450 round riot control vests, and PepperBall flashlight mount kit. The TAC 700 is currently available through PepperBall’s international network of independent sales representative firms and distributors.

About PepperBall Technologies, Inc.

PepperBall Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes the PepperBall brand line of non-lethal weapons for governmental, military, corrections, private security, and law enforcement agencies. Products include PepperBall System launchers and projectiles, ImpactPlus 12 gauge less lethal rounds, and PepperBall PAVA pepper spray. PepperBall users include the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Border Patrol, various U.S. embassies, Police and Sheriffs departments in major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle, and more. For more information on PepperBall Technologies, Inc., visit www.pepperball.com.