Pepperball® Technologies Releases ImpactPlus™ 12-Gauge Less Lethal Round

For Immediate Release

First 12-gauge less lethal to use Chem-netics™ for suspect compliance: reduces blunt trauma injury risk, saves lives, mitigates agency costs

San Diego, CA - PepperBall Technologies, Inc., the leading producer of non-lethal weapon solutions, has expanded its innovative product line with the introduction of ImpactPlus™ 12-gauge less-lethal rounds. These rounds fire from less-lethal shotguns and are currently available for use by law enforcement, government, and the military.

ImpactPlus relies upon PepperBall’s proven Chem-netics technology to effectively gain suspect compliance. A compliment to their widely used PepperBall SA-200 launchers, ImpactPlus is for use in situations where increased kinetics at further distances is required. Affected individuals experience the same psychological shock of being “shot,” the powerful yet less-than-lethal kinetic impact of a hard frangible round, and the release of unique PAVA (capsaicin II) pepper super-irritant as with current PepperBall systems, but with more force and at further distances. The compliance power of these combined affects means ImpactPlus remains extremely effective while lowering the level of kinetic impact relied upon by earlier less-than-lethal shotgun rounds. ImpactPlus thereby also lowers the potential for serious injuries to suspects, and the insurance costs and risk of litigation faced by agencies around the world. It was designed to meet the needs of law enforcement, corrections and military units who have expressed significant concerns with the potential injuries caused by other less-lethal shotgun rounds currently in use.

“PepperBall ImpactPlus offers law enforcement, the government, and the military an effective less-than-lethal solution that is more modern in concept,” said Jose Marrero, PepperBall technologies, Inc. president and chief executive officer. “Chem-netics means improved suspect compliance and enhanced safety for authorized forces, lowered insurance costs and likelihood of litigation for agencies, and saved lives and reduced risk of serious injuries to suspects.”

ImpactPlus less-lethal rounds strike with 14-21 foot-pounds of kinetic force. Upon impact, the projectile’s burstable payload delivers a cloud of PAVA (capsaicin II) pepper super-irritant that causes coughing and a burning sensation in the eyes, nose, throat and skin of affected individuals. Its target accurate range of up to 65 feet and area PAVA saturation of 200 feet make it ideal for medium to long-range scenarios. Rounds are fired from standard issue less-lethal shotguns. This lowers agency costs associated with deploying the rounds and keeps training easy, familiar and effective. Rounds filled with inert scented powder for training or with PAVA powder for live applications are available through PepperBall’s international network of independent sales representative firms and distributors.

About PepperBall Technologies, Inc.

PepperBall Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes the PepperBall brand line of non-lethal weapons for consumers and law enforcement agencies. Since its introduction in 1999, the PepperBall system has been deployed by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies throughout the world. PepperBall users include the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the United States Border Patrol, and police and sheriff’s departments of major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, Salt Lake, San Diego and Seattle.

The PepperBall system is also in use around the world in over ten countries and by security forces at U.S. Embassies. For more information on PepperBall, The Neutralizer, or Impact Plus visit www.pepperball.com.