Second Largest Police Agency, Chicago, Rounds Out Top Five Agencies With TASER M26s

For Immediate Release - Sept. 15, 2003

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc., a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, announced today that the Chicago Police Department has purchased 200 ADVANCED TASER M26s and will deploy them to sergeants on a citywide basis in early October. The total value of the order is just over $150,000.

“This is a tremendous boost in our campaign to deploy ADVANCED TASERs on the belt of every patrol officer in North America,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “Obviously given the size of the Chicago Police Department and its position as a law enforcement leader, this 200 unit order is a significant milestone for TASER International, Inc. We hope to replicate the 94% successful incapacitation rates and significant reduction in injuries to officers and suspects just as we have with the nation’s 2,700 plus agencies using TASER technology. Moreover, with the addition of the Chicago Police Department we now have all of the nation’s top five largest police departments using the ADVANCED TASER M26,” commented Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less- lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets. Our flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) product has reduced officer injuries by over 80% in the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, and reduced suspect injuries by over 67% in the Phoenix (AZ) Police Department. The ADVANCED TASER is saving lives, reducing liability and creating safer jobs in over 2,766 law enforcement agencies worldwide. Call 1-480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in less- lethal weapons.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Government Affairs at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006. Visit the company’s website at www.TASER.com for facts and video and preview www.TASERX26.com for hints to the TASER X26 technology.

See the new TASER X26 with Shaped Pulse(tm) technology at www.TASERX26.com. Over 60% smaller than our industry leading ADVANCED TASER M26, the X26 will be seen on the belts of thousands of officers around the globe. Preview the most anticipated less-lethal weapon of the new millennium at .