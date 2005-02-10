TASER Extends Ammunition Product Line With New XP Cartridge

For Immediate Release

New Yellow Cartridge Provides Greater Clothing Penetration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28-- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR; TASRW), a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, today announced the availability of its new XP Cartridge, designed for enhanced clothing penetration. The XP Cartridge (extra penetration) uses a probe design that is 256% the mass of its regular probes (4.1 grams versus 1.6 grams) with a barbed tip that is 175% the length of our standard probe (0.35 in versus 0.20 in). The XP Cartridge is compatible with all of TASER International’s current conducted energy weapons, including its flagship ADVANCED TASER M26 and the new TASER X26 that debuts Friday, May 30 at www.TASERX26.com.

“The XP Cartridge is the result of our continued drive to make our less- lethal weapons as close to 100% effective as possible,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “We continuously track the success rate of our weapons in actual field uses through our web-based use of force reporting system. Currently, we have almost 3,000 field reports indicating an overall effectiveness rating of 94.3% for the ADVANCED TASER M26. Although the M26 can penetrate up to two inches of clothing, clothing penetration failures are the number one cause of ineffective uses, accounting for 22.3% of ineffective uses (which total less than 6% of all uses).”

“The new XP Cartridge impacts with significantly more momentum than our standard projectile, and our tests show it can compress or move clothing barriers 140% greater than our standard projectile, with no additional medical risks according to our medical experts. With the XP cartridge, we believe we can improve our field effectiveness into the 96% range,” continued Smith. The XP cartridge further expands the TASER International ammunition product line, which now includes four ammunition cartridge systems:

The standard 15-foot cartridge for citizen use and law enforcement training. U.S. MSRP $16.97.



The 21-foot cartridge for law enforcement field use. U.S. MSRP $18.97.



The 21-foot live simulation cartridge that uses non-conductive TASER lines for use in scenario based training. U.S. MSRP $17.97.



The new premium XP cartridge for enhanced clothing penetration. U.S. MSRP $21.97.

“We have made two significant technological advances this month with the release of the new XP Cartridge and the upcoming TASER X26. Combined, these two new products will increase our field effectiveness, better meet our customers needs, improve our margins, and grow our revenues,” Smith concluded.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets. Our flagship ADVANCED TASER® product has reduced officer injuries by over 80% in the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, and reduced suspect injuries by over 72% in the Phoenix (AZ) Police Department. The ADVANCED TASER is saving lives, reducing liability and creating safer jobs in over 2,400 law enforcement agencies worldwide.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Government Affairs at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006. Visit the company’s website at www.TASER.com for facts and video and preview www.TASERX26.com for hints to the TASER X26 technology.