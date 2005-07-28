TASER International Clarifies TASER X26C Citizen Educational and Product Information Campaign in Miami, Fla.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International ( Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons clarified the sales program for its TASER(TM) X26C Citizen Defense System to private citizens seeking responsible, non-lethal self-defense protection. In addition to our previous TASER devices that have been sold to citizens since 1994, the TASER X26C has been available since September 2004 for citizens as the latest and most effective citizen TASER device available.

“We have seen rampant amounts of misinformation concerning tomorrow’s Miami, Florida press conference for our TASER X26C program which needs clarification,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International.

“First, the press conference is primarily an educational and product information campaign for the public and the media showcasing a newer opaque version of the TASER X26C. Secondly, we founded our company with a goal to de-escalate violence by providing TASER technology for citizen self-defense beginning in 1994. This is not a new campaign to sell to citizens. There are over 100,000 previous generation TASER brand systems in the hands of citizens today. Any law-abiding citizen has security concerns and can purchase anything on an officer’s belt including firearms, pepper spray, batons and other self-defense tools. In addition to our unparalleled Anti-Felon Identification (AFID) tracking system, we feel we’ve added layers of protection and checks and balances to enhance public safety and prevent misuse with our life-saving technology. The Miami press conference is an attempt to address TASER technology safety concerns and provides an educational opportunity for the media and public,” said Smith.

The TASER X26C Citizen Defense System allows citizens to use the same personal protection technology used today by over 7,800 law enforcement agencies, but with important safeguards designed to ensure responsible usage and reduce the potential for misuse.

The TASER X26C Citizen Defense System has a closer range (max. 15 ft.) than the law enforcement TASER X26 model (max. 25 ft.) to maintain a tactical advantage for law enforcement officers. The TASER X26C Citizen Defense System also operates at a slightly lower power output than the law enforcement TASER X26, but with an extended duration of up to 30 seconds per discharge -- allowing the user sufficient time to safely get away from a potentially life-threatening situation.

TASER International is committed to promoting responsible use of the TASER X26C Citizen Defense System, and accordingly has instituted several key safeguards:

TASER International’s unique AFID tracking system enforces accountability for each use via the dispersal of tiny unique coded tags every time the device is fired. When police are called to investigate any TASER system use, they can find these tags and contact TASER International for a trace on the serial number to the registered purchaser.

TASER International employs a technologically advanced and comprehensive Social Security number and credit card validation system, in order to verify age and identity before shipment. We will not ship to post office boxes, and credit card billing addresses must match physical addresses obtained via Social Security number searches.

TASER International has partnered with the law enforcement community to offer expert training on the responsible use of the TASER X26C Citizen Defense System. Private citizens who purchase this device will receive a coupon redeemable for a free one-hour in-home training course from a local law enforcement officer who is trained in TASER safety and use. Over 1,300 law enforcement officers have enlisted to participate in this training program.

“We are particularly proud of our in-home training program -- which we believe is the most progressive and extensive training system ever offered with a self- defense product,” said Smith. “These safeguards were developed and implemented by TASER International at our own expense. They are not required by law, but we feel it is the right thing to do our best to ensure responsible distribution. We encourage thoughtful legislation that promotes this registration while encouraging stiffer laws that ensure that anyone who commits crimes with our technology are apprehended and punished to fullest extent of the law. TASER International strongly believes that the responsible use of this life-saving technology is best achieved through a partnership between law enforcement professionals and citizens who are serious about effective yet safer self- defense. These safeguards ensure maximum protection to all parties while enhancing overall community safety,” concluded Smith.

The TASER X26C retails for $999 and comes with six Air Cartridges with 15-feet of standoff capability, soft holster case, owner’s manual and 40-minute training video on DVD, one-year warranty and certificate for one free in-home professional training session. Citizens can purchase the TASER X26C online at www.TASER.com or by calling 1-888-TASER88 (1-888-827-3788) Monday through Friday 6 am to 6 pm Pacific Time.

For further clarification and more information on the TASER X26C please visit: www.taser.com/savinglives/index.htm.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative or high- risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force.

TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.