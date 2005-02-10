TASER International, Inc. Announces Major Law Enforcement Deployments and Upgrade

For Immediate Release - December 9, 2003

Full Deployment of X26 by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Initial Orders From Las Vegas Metropolitan and Colorado Springs Police Departments and the Homeland Security - Federal Protective Service Division

Chandler Police Department Upgrades From ADVANCED TASER M26 to TASER X26

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., TASER International, Inc., a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, today announced four significant orders for fourth quarter 2003.

The first was a full deployment order of 480 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons with a value of over $445,000 from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana. In addition, the Company received an order from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 235 TASER X26 weapons valued at approximately $250,000, an order from the Colorado Springs Police Department for 188 TASER X26 weapons valued at approximately $180,000 dollars and the first order from the Homeland Security Department for 110 X26 weapons valued at over $100,000.

“The full deployment from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office, for each shift deputy, is a further affirmation of our message that the TASER weapon is ‘safety every officer deserves,’” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s order is the first full deployment in the state of Louisiana,” said Mr. Smith. “We are very excited to see the TASER less-lethal message resonate among both medium and large cities throughout the U.S., in addition to securing a major federal agency contract within the department of Homeland Defense,” commented Mr. Smith.

“Deadly force is the last thing we want to use,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee. “I like the idea of hitting them with a TASER, putting them down and arresting them without anybody getting hurt. If we save one life by using it, then I think it will be money well spent,” continued Sheriff Lee. “The TASER X26 is the next step up the technological ladder of non-lethal weapons that reduces officer injuries and suspect injuries,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office Deputy Chief Frank Graff. “The growing acceptance of our new TASER X26 conducted energy weapon is evidenced by not only the new orders received, but also the upgrade orders from existing departments this quarter.”

Chandler Arizona Police Department is now in the process of upgrading their prior full deployment of 300 M26 ADVANCED TASERs to 300 X26s. This follows the upgrade in process for the City of Phoenix Police Department. New orders also continue to exceed our expectations for the quarter. As of December 8, 2003, booked orders totaling $9.3 million, which included $1.7 million of backlog orders carried into the fourth quarter from September 2003. Although quarterly sales are strong to date, we are anticipating that new orders may begin to trail off in the last half of the month following historical year-end trends,” continued Rick Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other less-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter that the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER technology currently in testing or deployment at over 3,500 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Call 1-480-991-0797 or visit their website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in less- lethal weapons.

