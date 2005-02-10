TASER International, Inc. Announces Revolutionary New Shaped Pulse Technology

For Immediate Release

Next Generation TASER X26 Product Line Slated for May 30, 2003 Introduction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 28, 2003 - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR and TASRW) today announced it will launch the next generation product line of its proprietary Electro-Muscular Disruption (EMD) weapons on May 30, 2003. The new www.TASERX26.comTASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the current ADVANCED TASER M26, which is used by over 2,400 law enforcement agencies worldwide. The www.TASERX26.comTASER X26 uses revolutionary Shaped Pulse technology to achieve even greater stopping power than the vaunted M26 with the same margin of safety, but in a form factor that is less than half the size.

The X26 offers a host of new features updated daily on the new X26 web site over the next 30 days at www.TASERX26.com. The Company will train its law enforcement instructor base on the X26 and preview the weapon at its annual TASER Tactical Conference, to be held in Orlando, Florida on May 8-11 in preparation for formal product launch on May 30, 2003.

“We are extremely excited to bring the TASER X26 with Shaped Pulse technology to market,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International. “The number one request from our law enforcement customers is to make the M26 smaller so that it can be conveniently carried on a full time basis -- mission accomplished. I truly believe that our clients will be impressed with its decreased size as well as the dramatic advancements in the technology.”

“We designed the X26 to ease transition for our existing customer base. The X26 will retail at $799.95 and use the same cartridges as the existing M26. An upgrade program for existing M26 users will be published at www.TASERX26.com” continued Mr. Smith.

“Shaped Pulse Technology will revolutionize the less-lethal weapons industry,” Smith continued. “We have already applied for the first of several patents related to this product line, which we believe will be our strongest and broadest intellectual property, " stated Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets. Our flagship ADVANCED TASER® product has reduced officer injuries by over 80% in the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, and reduced suspect injuries by over 72% in the Phoenix (AZ) Police Department. The ADVANCED TASER is saving lives, reducing liability and creating safer jobs in over 2,400 law enforcement agencies worldwide.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Government Affairs at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006. Visit the company’s website at www.TASER.com for facts and video and preview www.TASERX26.com for hints to the TASER X26 technology.