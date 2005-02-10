TASER International, Inc. Hires David DuBay as Vice President of Product Development

For Immediate Release - October 20, 2003

Former Director of Research for Less Lethal Products at Armor Holdings Augments TASER International Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR & TASRW), a market leader in advanced less-lethal weapons, today announced that it has hired David DuBay as Vice President of Product Development.

Mr. DuBay brings to TASER International, Inc. more than ten years experience in the development and marketing of less-lethal weapons and systems. Mr. DuBay served as Director of Research and Development for Defense Technology, Inc., an Armor Holdings Company, for eight years from 1994 to 2001 until moving to Director of Marketing, a position he has held until joining the TASER International, Inc. Mr. DuBay helped to develop the less-lethal technology and marketing strategy that has made Defense Technology the #1 provider of extended range impact munitions and chemical sprays in North America. Mr. DuBay received his B.S. in Biology and is working on a MBA from the University of Wyoming. He is a patent holder and has published less-lethal research concerning chemicals, toxicology, injuries and kinetic weapons and has presented on numerous subject matters involving less lethal products and the effects on the human body. Mr. DuBay has routinely testified regarding the use and effects of less lethal products employed by law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.

“I am elated to join TASER International, Inc., as I see a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the advancement of this exciting technology. TASER International is recognized as the technology leader in the field of less-lethal weapons, and I am excited to help build on that leadership position for the future. I also look forward to further developing strategic relationships with TASER International’s partners such as Battelle, General Dynamics, and other future interests that can help expand the application of TASER International’s core technology,” said Mr. DuBay.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have someone of Mr. DuBay’s caliber join our team,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “Mr. DuBay is widely known as a leader in this industry, and he brings a valuable skill set to augment our current development capabilities. He will be a valuable asset to us going forward,” added Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced less- lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets. Our flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) product has reduced officer injuries by over 80% in the Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, and reduced suspect injuries by over 67% in the Phoenix (AZ) Police Department. The ADVANCED TASER is saving lives, reducing liability and creating safer jobs in over 3,500 law enforcement agencies worldwide. Call 1-480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in less- lethal weapons.

For further information contact Steve Tuttle, Director of Public Affairs at Steve@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737 ext. 2006.

Note: High-resolution photos available at www.taser.com/pages/pr/highresimages.html.