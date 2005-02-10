TASER International, Inc. Receives Three Significant Police Department Orders for TASER X26

For Immediate Release

Two Top 50 U.S. Cities Deploy TASER X26 and Pomona Fully Deploys X26 to Patrol Officers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced three significant orders of TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. Fort Worth, TX, Long Beach and Pomona, CA police departments purchase orders were received this week totaling over $450,000.

The largest order came from the Fort Worth Police Department, in the nation’s 27th largest city, which purchased 225 TASER X26s and accessories. The Pomona Police Department ordered 170 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. The Long Beach Police Department, in the nation’s 34th largest city, purchased 94 TASER X26s and accessories.

“We would like one TASER X26 for each patrol car in hopes of giving us one more tool in the use of force continuum before deadly force,” said Fort Worth Police Lt. Abdul Pridgen. “From everything we have read, the TASER system reduces injuries to officer and suspects,” stated Lt. Pridgen.

“These large orders of TASER X26 conducted energy weapons represent further progress in our goal to place TASER technology into the hand of police in the Top 100 cities in the U.S.,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “The purchase by Pomona represents yet another full deployment, making TASER energy weapons available to the front-line patrol officers who need it most,” added Mr. Smith.

“Overall we have seen an increasing trend in the number of orders for our technology, with 3,385 orders received in the 4th quarter of 2003, growing to 4,414 orders received in the 1st quarter of 2004, " concluded Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER® M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other non-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER® technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 4,400 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Call 480-991-0797 or visit our website at www.TASER.com to learn more about the new standard in non-lethal weapons.