Taser Order Received Through U.S. Government General Services Administration (GSA) Distributor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that it received an order for 360 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories through Aardvark Tactical Inc., TASER International’s distributor to the U.S. Government General Services Administration (GSA). This order is intended for use by the United States Army National Guard. No further information regarding the deployment of these units is available. The purchase order totaled over $440,000 and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2004.

“This is another significant step in the deployment of TASER technology by the United States military,” said Tom Smith, president and co-founder of TASER International Inc. “This is a strong indicator of an emerging market segment for TASER life-saving technology. We are extremely excited to see continuing orders intended for use by the armed forces following the recent purchase for 1.8 million dollars,” continued Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security, and personal defense markets. Its flagship ADVANCED TASER(R) M26 product uses proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects that may be impervious to other non-lethal means. Its latest product, the TASER X26 is 60% smaller and lighter than the ADVANCED TASER M26 and reduces injury rates to suspects and officers, thereby lowering liability risk and improving officer safety. TASER(R) technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 5,500 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

