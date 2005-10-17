TASER Seeks Dismissal and Sanctions for Frivolous Litigation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced that it has filed a declaration from Ronald Burge, former Police Chief of the Village of Dolton, IL which disputes the claims made in a class action complaint filed by the Village of Dolton against TASER International, Inc. The declaration of Ronald Burge, who was the chief of police during the period alleged in the complaint, confirms that:

- He never received any complaints or negative comments from a Dolton police officer or a citizen of Dolton regarding the lack of safety, alleged danger, or alleged harm caused by the use of a TASER device by a police officer.

- He never experienced or was ever made aware of any adverse or dangerous effects that were caused by the use of a TASER device.

- During the period in which the Dolton Police Officers used TASER devices, no injuries or deaths were ever reported that were related to the use of a TASER device.

- He found TASER devices to be effective and safe law enforcement tools that are beneficial to the efficacy and safety of law officers.

- At no time did he ever order that the Dolton Police Department suspend its use of TASER devices, nor was he involved in any way with the decision to suspend the use of TASER devices on May 19, 2005 and no explanation was ever given.

- Regarding the subject of the performance and utility of TASER devices, he has only ever expressed that he believed that TASER devices are effective law enforcement tools.

The declaration of Chief Burge further confirms that many of the allegations made in the complaint are false. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Chief Burge ordered the suspension of TASER devices, but Chief Burge affirms in his declaration that he supports the use of TASER devices and did not suspend their use. Further, he states that “the allegation that TASER’s representations that TASER devices were safe and non-lethal ‘were false and misleading when made’ is false in that, based on my personal knowledge and experience, the TASER devices used by the Dolton Police Department were safe and effective and did not cause any lethal injuries.” He further confirms that the allegation that the TASER devices “cause serious physical injury and death” is false and affirms that the TASER devices used by the Dolton Police Department were safe and effective and did not cause any lethal injuries.

“TASER International has moved the court for dismissal of this complaint and for sanctions for filing frivolous litigation based in part on the declaration of former Police Chief Ron Burge,” said Douglas Klint, General Counsel for TASER International, Inc. “The Chief’s declaration raises several serious questions as to the motivations of the mayor in filing this complaint, which blatantly lied about the involvement of the Chief and the police department, and was filed by the same law firm that filed a shareholder class-action suit against TASER International earlier this year,” continued Mr. Klint.

“It is important to note that this alleged ‘class-action’ complaint has only one plaintiff, and the leadership of its police department was never involved in the complaint and, in fact, disagreed with the complaint. The experience of the Village of Dolton police department as reported by Chief Burge is consistent with the experience of the vast majority of over 8,000 law enforcement agencies that have found the TASER device is among the safest and most effective use of force tools available to today,” concluded Mr. Klint.

Chief Burge’s declaration is available at www.TASER.com/chiefburge.pdf

About TASER International, Inc.

