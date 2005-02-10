TASER® International Announces U.S. Transportation Security Administration Approval of TASER Devices for Use on Aircraft

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices announced today that the Transportation Security Administration of the United States Department of Homeland Security has approved a major international airline’s application for the onboard use of TASER brand conducted energy weapons by specially trained personnel on flights to/from the United States.

“This approval is the first to allow specially trained personnel on-board the aircraft to have access to TASER technology on commercial flights in the United States. This opens an exciting new market segment for TASER devices for specially trained personnel to defend passengers and aircraft against potential terrorist activities or passengers that present an imminent danger to the safety of the aircraft in flight,” stated Tom Smith, president of TASER International, Inc.

“According to airline statistics there are approximately 17,700 passenger aircraft in the world that could use this non-lethal technology to provide an additional layer of security for passengers, airline employees, as well as the general public,” continued Smith.

“Further, we have developed the TASER conducted energy weapon training program in consultation with major domestic and international airlines that we will provide to all interested parties that may implement this innovative and cost-effective aviation security technology,” commented Mr. Smith.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. TASER technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (480) 444-4000 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.