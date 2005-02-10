TASER® Receives Three Large Orders for TASER X26 Conducted Energy Weapons

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal weapons announced today that it received three large purchase orders for TASER X26 conducted energy weapons totaling over $1,000,000.

The first order received was from the Louisville Metro Police Department in Louisville, Kentucky for 550 TASER X26 conducted energy weapons and accessories. This is an initial deployment of TASER technology for its 1,246 officers. This order represents the largest deployment of TASER technology in Kentucky.

The second order received was from Long Beach Police Department in California for 260 TASER X26 units and accessories. This order will supplement the 98 TASER units currently deployed by Long Beach Police. The City of Long Beach is the fifth largest city in the state of California with over 900 officers.

The third order was received from the Miami-Dade County Police Department in Florida for 175 TASER X26 units and accessories. This order will supplement the 213 TASER units currently deployed by this department. The Miami-Dade County Police department is the largest law enforcement agency in the state of Florida with approximately 3,000 officers.

“This is a terrific start for the Louisville Metro Police Department to provide TASER technology to its front line officers and should contribute to a reduction in injuries to officers and suspects,” said Tom Smith, president of TASER International, Inc.

“We also continue to see large orders from departments that currently deploy TASER technology, such as the departments of Long Beach and Miami-Dade.

These follow-on orders confirm to us that TASER technology is being used successfully in our communities, protecting and saving lives everyday,” concluded Smith.

The three orders totaled over $1,000,000 and are expected to ship in the third quarter of 2004.

About TASER International, Inc.

