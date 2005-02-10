United Kingdom Announces Plans for Trial of TASERs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Five Police Forces Named to Take Part in Trial

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2003 -- TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR; TASRW), a provider of advanced less-lethal weapons for use in the law enforcement, private security and personal defense markets announced today the United Kingdom (UK) government backing of five police forces to take part in an operational trail of the Advanced Taser M26.

“After two years of intense test and evaluation, we are elated to see the UK welcome our proven technology. This new technology will improve the capacity and professionalism of the British Police. Through positive liaison with our UK distributor, Pro-Tect Systems, we have worked with Association of Chief Police Officers (ACPO) and the Home Office to achieve a positive step forward for both officer and subject safety in serious and potentially life threatening situations,” said Tom Smith, President of TASER International, Inc. “Use of TASERs have never been used in the UK for field deployment until the ADVANCED TASER had been thoroughly tested and evaluated for nearly two years by the Police Scientific Development Branch (PSDB) of the Home Office.”

“The selection of the ADVANCED TASER as a less-lethal weapon platform should further accelerate the adoption of the ADVANCED TASER by other law enforcement agencies around the world,” added Mr. Smith. “We have worked very hard with the United Kingdom’s local authorities to adopt this technology and this operational trial is the result of several years of due diligence and dedication to help improve officer safety for the UK police,” continued Mr. Smith.

“This is a great opportunity that mirrors a similar experience in Canada three years ago. The ADVANCED TASER was tested and later legalized for Canadian law enforcement. Today, the ADVANCED TASER has proven itself with outstanding success among the most respected law enforcement agencies and has saved countless lives,” said Mr. Smith. “I anticipate similar success in the UK and tremendous growth opportunities to save lives and reduce both suspect and police officer injuries,” said Mr. Smith

Home Office Minister John Denham confirmed today that the Association of Chief Police Officers will co-ordinate a pilot of Taser(R) electrical incapacitation devices, to extend the range of less lethal technologies already available to police officers.

“It is essential that our police have effective less lethal alternatives available to them,” said Home Office Minister John Denham. “The search for suitable less lethal options is complex and requires in-depth consideration of a range of issues. After rigorous medical and operational trials, and at ACPO’s request, we have agreed that pilots on Taseruse will go ahead. If any less lethal options are ultimately recommended to police these must provide real tactical solutions to disorder and violence,” continued Mr. Denham.

“As part of the review into less lethal technologies, the Home Office commissioned a detailed study into the operational effectiveness and medical implications of Taser devices by the Police Scientific Development Branch (PSDB). On the basis of this research it has been agreed that Taser will be piloted in selected police forces,” said Mr. Denham.

“ACPO welcomes the government backing for the announcement that five police forces will be taking part in an operational trial of Taser. The six- month trial will make the Taser available for deployment alongside firearms in circumstances where officers are authorized to draw weapons,” said Mr. Paul Acres, ACPO spokesman on conflict management and Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“This Police Complaints Authority (PCA) report illustrates that the need for the police service to find effective, less lethal options for dealing with aggressive, violent and often vulnerable people in extreme situations has never been more pressing. Taser will be trialed as another, Human Rights compatible, less lethal option for police officers in difficult and dangerous circumstances where their only other option would be the use of a conventional firearm and lethal force,” continued Mr. Acres.

“Whenever we deploy armed officers our aim is to resolve issues safely and effectively. Less lethal options are important towards this end. Taser has been rigorously researched and will be trialed by specialist firearms teams in the forces taking part in the trial. These are Northamptonshire Police, Lincolnshire Police, Thames Valley Police, North Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police,” said Mr. Acres.

