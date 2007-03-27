Lightfield Introduces A Revolutionary Patent Pending Less Lethal Projectile Known as the ‘Lightfield Star Round’!

http://www.greenhive.com/lightfield/ ADELPHIA, NJ – Lightfield has developed a full line of Less Lethal Law Enforcement ammunition that improves the overall utility of the 12 gauge platform. The Lightfield Star Lite and Super Star rounds are loaded with a single 1-1/4" projectile resembling a star. This ammunition is accurate, effective, affordable and designed to address range specific applications.

Lightfield believes that the ‘one size fits all’ approach is less effective than using a load specifically designed for the situation at hand. The new line is classed as close range, mid-range and extended range. The load selections provide focused, effective energy on targets from 2-60 yards.