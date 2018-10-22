First Responder Solutions to Showcase Medical Care Products at EMS World Expo

Visit EMS World Expo Booth 355 to see the all-new Trauma Beanie™

CARMEL, Oct. 19, 2018 – First Responder Solutions™, Inc. will attend the EMS World Expo in Nashville, Tennessee at the Music City Center from October 29th through November 2nd to showcase their specialty, and everyday use medical care products to the EMS first responder community. Their pioneering products, the Trauma Beanie™ Basic and Trauma Beanie™ Advanced, will be on display to demonstrate how they are superior to traditional bandaging methods for head trauma, offering an easy, one-person application among many other features to decrease fire and ambulance on-scene time, and provide faster patient delivery to the hospital.

The Trauma Beanie™ products were inspired by the real field experiences of retired Fire Captain Mitch Kastros. All high-quality medical products by First Responder Solutions are designed to advance patient care and caregiver effectiveness.

About First Responder Solutions

Founded in 2011 by Retired Fire Captain Mitch Kastros, First Responder Solutions™, Inc. specializes in unique specialty, plus everyday use medical care products, designed to advance the levels of patient care currently being offered with conventional products in first responder environments, including fire rescue, ambulance, and law enforcement medical treatment. These products also bring advancements and improve patient care in medical, military, athletic, leisure activity and hospital settings. First Responder Solutions believes in America first, and we strive for USA manufacturing and material supply whenever possible. Visit www.firstrespondersolutions.com to learn more.