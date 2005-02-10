For Immediate Release

The goal of the Cintas Reviver Provider Police Grant Program is to put lifesaving automated external defibrillators (AEDs) into the hands of first responders.

Police departments from across the United States are eligible to apply directly for this program. Four times a year, a department will be selected to receive four AEDs and an American Heart Association AED training session for up to eight personnel.

Awards are currently scheduled to be granted quarterly through 2006.

Application Deadlines

February 1

May 1

August 1

November 1



Applications

Applications may be submitted online or by mail. Please visit the web site to apply or for more information.

Please visit www.reviverprovider.org for more information