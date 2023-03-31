Dedrone provides citywide drone detection to make cities safer

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This past week the security industry gathered together at ISC West to discuss the latest trends and developments within the industry. Mary-Lou Smulders, CMO, and Jackson Markey, Director, Americas, had the opportunity to introduce the biggest and most accessible form of Dedrone’s industry-leading technology yet: Dedrone’s City-Wide Drone Detection solution.

The largest airspace security infrastructure in the world, Dedrone City-Wide is available in 40 major cities across the globe, including the three largest cities in the US (New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago). It is also available in Las Vegas, where ISC West was held.

This is a massive step forward for us as a company and for the industry. Site-specific protection is still incredibly important, but the security professionals across every industry are relaizing that drone detection is an issue they must address now. Dedrone’s City-wide solution is immediately available to them in their Security Operating Center (SOC) or on their phone without any hardware install.

While others are only starting to talk about this approach, Dedrone has the infrastructure in place to cover 50% of the US population with City-Wide Drone Detection, and we are proud to once again lead the way in counterdrone solutions for the issues of today and tomorrow.

What is City-Wide Drone Detection?

Dedrone’s City-Wide Drone Detection solution is the largest global network of urban drone detection services, designed to be easily accessible with simple login credentials for both law enforcement and security professionals. Entirely cloud-based, City-Wide Drone Detection is available on the web and via the App Store and Google Play for both fixed-site and on-the-move monitoring. The system’s database of drone information covers three years and over 240 million drone detections’ worth of drone behavior, including FAA violations.

City-Wide Drone Detection requires no additional equipment or installation. Instead, using existing infrastructure, the system monitors multiple drones and geographical areas at once with a streamlined alerting system that provides a notification with a pilot’s location and drone data as soon as an alert zone is breached.

Accessing the system is as easy as sharing the geographical area you’re interested in as a security professional. Once your credentials are confirmed, we provide you with a secure login, and you can then access the system. With so many drones already flying in our skies, there is a significant risk of interruptions to our favorite sporting events, outdoor concerts, or even airplane flights.

Dedrone ‘s City-Wide Drone Detection means that critical infrastructure facilities, venues and airports can work together even more closely with law enforcement to keep cities safe — and make sure drones that are being used for deliveries or to record footage, for example, can fly effectively.

Watch this video for a look at the system in action.

The Impact of City-Wide Drone Detection

At ISC West, we showed the power and information that Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection can provide. Jackson, from our team, was joined by Sergeant Brad Cupp of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to share real-time flight data over Las Vegas.

As Lt. Cupp shared, “After the October 1 event (2017 Mandalay Bay mass shooting), we realized that we had to re-think potential threat vectors in our city and realized that drones might be one of them. We decided to do a baseline study of drone activity in Las Vegas, and we were shocked by how many drones we saw.“

Our City-Wide network is also being leveraged by major sporting venues like KC Sporting at Children’s Mercy Park. According to Nic Vajen, Director of Safety and Security at the park, “Drone incursions over our stadium and practice facilities have continued to grow year after year. We never realized how vulnerable our stadium was to drones until we started tracking drone usage in our area. While most of the operators have no nefarious intent, it presents a clear safety and security risk at our matches.

He continued, “Having the ability to detect and track drone activity as well as locate the pilot changed our entire security posture. Using the analytics that we gathered, we were even able to convince lawmakers to pass a local ordinance that protected our facilities from unauthorized drone flights.”

Internationally, Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection has been implemented in Barcelona; it was the site of some of our earliest pilot programs in 2021 and is now one of the 40 cities already in our network, where it has been used to help protect events like F1 races and other major events.

Try City-Wide Free, Today

As part of our efforts to make this technology easy to utilize for security professionals and law enforcement alike, Dedrone is offering a two-week free trial to qualified applicants. Any security team for a critical infrastructure site qualifies. Simply contact us and we’ll get you started.

Throughout the rest of 2023, we anticipate expanding Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection to more cities around the world and accomplishing more with partners both public and private. To learn more, please take a look at the Dedrone City-Wide Drone Detection page or contact a member of our team.