Draganfly CEO to keynote at Police Innovation Showcase 2023

The Police Innovation Showcase 2023 brings together top law enforcement leaders to explore the latest tech innovations to help improve policing standards and how police services can continue to create more effective and safer practices for officers and their communities.

LOS ANGELES - Draganfly Inc., an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that our President and CEO, Cameron Chell, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Police Innovation Showcase 2023 on June 27, 2023, at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

The Police Innovation Showcase is a premier gathering focused on exploring technological advancements revolutionizing policing standards and enabling law enforcement agencies to create more effective and safer practices for officers and their communities. This event will bring together top leaders in law enforcement to discuss challenges, strategies, and best practices as police services actively look for transformative approaches to establishing stronger foundations for the future.

Mr. Chell’s keynote topic is “Unlocking the Sky’s Potential: Exploring the Top 6 Drone Applications Use Cases for Law Enforcement,” at 9:50 am EDT. He will explore the use cases as well as the sensors and equipment that help enable these ground-breaking drone applications. He will also shed light on how drones have revolutionized law enforcement operations and real-world examples of how drones continue to be critical.

In addition to his featured keynote, Mr. Chell will hold a roundtable discussion titled “Reshaping Law Enforcement: Exploring the Intersection of Drones and Police Innovations.” This interactive session will discuss the potential collaboration between drones and other innovative solutions in law enforcement.

“Draganfly has been at the forefront of providing drone technology to the public safety sector for more than two decades,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “This event will highlight Draganfly’s dedication to improving law enforcement practices through our innovative drone technology. We are excited to connect with law enforcement leaders, exchange valuable insights, and contribute to the continuous advancement of the industry.”

For more information about the Police Innovations Showcase 2023, click here .

Draganfly Inc. is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets.

