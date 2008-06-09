“SW” Redesigned Steering Wheel System Invented

PITTSBURGH...InventHelp announces that one of its clients, an inventor from Steele, Ala. has come up with a redesigned control system for emergency response vehicles.

The SW is designed to enable a police officer, covert vehicles, military vehicles, or other emergency responder to access the controls in the vehicle easily. This system may reduce the risk of accidents while driving at high speeds or during non-emergency response, and it would provide an alternative to the standard setups inside emergency vehicles. The SW would be suitable for use with any type of emergency response vehicle, and it would be integrated into the vehicle’s existing equipment. In addition, this system is producible with a variety of display options and switch configurations to meet any type of response and cater to individual needs or preference.

The inventor was inspired to develop the SW after making on-the-job observations. He said, “I’m a police officer, and I know that driving in pursuit at excessive speeds can be dangerous. I also know that the slightest distraction that takes your eyes off the road or your hand off the wheel for a second can lead to an accident. Since I patrol alone for 12 hours a day, I began thinking of ways to improve the emergency response equipment-ways to make it more user friendly.”

