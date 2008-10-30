911 Enable Helps VoIP Service Providers Meet New FCC Rules Regarding 9-1-1 Calling

Emergency Routing Service ensures that all 9-1-1 calls are delivered to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP).

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Oct. 29, 2008) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently adopted new 911 rules for VoIP service providers (VSPs). These rules, set out in the NET 911 Improvement Act signed into law by President Bush in July, require that VSPs have access to the 911 system and that their customers be able to make emergency calls that are routed directly to the local public safety answering point (PSAP). 911 Enable provides an Emergency Routing Service (ERS) that helps VSPs meet these requirements.

The Emergency Routing Service provides the largest enhanced 911 coverage available on the market today, with connectivity to over 5000 PSAPs nationwide. In the event of a 9-1-1 call, the VSP simply routes the call to the ERS. The service will automatically connect the caller to the appropriate PSAP based on their registered location, ensuring that the correct location data and callback number appear on the dispatcher’s terminal. Service providers can incorporate 911 Enable’s provisioning interface directly into their website, allowing users to update and validate their locations in real-time, no matter where they might be. The ERS is ideal for residential VoIP providers and hosted IP-PBX providers.

“Customers have come to expect 911 calling as part of their telephone service package,” said Cliff Rees, president and CEO of XCast Labs, a Los Angeles-based VSP. “As a VoIP service provider, we have a responsibility to ensure highly reliable 911 services to our customers at all times. By working with 911 Enable we were able to implement a cost-effective and reliable solution which met all NET 911 regulations.”

911 Enable also provides E911 solutions for organizations with private IP-PBX systems, helping them meet state and local E911 obligations. Its solutions are certified with today’s leading IP telephony vendors such as Cisco, Avaya, and Nortel. For more information please call 1-877-862-2835 or visit www.911enable.com.

About 911 Enable®

911 Enable is the industry leading provider of E911 solutions for IP telephony, having deployed its solutions in organizations of all sizes across the US and Canada, including several Fortune 500 companies. 911 Enable offers the widest E911 coverage in the industry and leverages this connectivity to bring breakthrough location management technologies to the IP telephony market. Custom solutions for today’s leading equipment manufacturers such as Cisco, Avaya and Nortel help to ensure quick and easy integration. For more information about 911 Enable, call 1-877-862-2835 or visit www.911Enable.com.