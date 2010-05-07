DNR launches tip411 anonymous text program to report violations

MADISON, WI - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has added a text messaging option to ways the public can report hunting, fishing, trapping, recreational vehicle and environmental violations. DNR is launching tip411, an internet based tool that enables the public to text message an anonymous tip to DNR. Hotline operators respond back creating a two way anonymous “chat.”



WDNR Photo

According to Chief Conservation Warden Randy Stark, “People in Wisconsin have a deeply ingrained conservation ethic. The public plays a critical role in our efforts to protect our natural resources. This new capability creates an additional way for the public to quickly, easily, and anonymously report violations.”

Anyone with a cell phone with texting service can now send an anonymous tip to Wisconsin DNR from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. by texting the word TIPWDNR and the tip information to 847-411 (tip411).

“The ability to text violations will be in addition to the 24 hours a day/7 days per week confidential telephone tip line we operate to report suspected or observed illegal activity. The number is easy to remember, 1-800-TIP-WDNR (1-800-847-9367 or cell#367),” Stark says. “Whenever you need to report an emergency, however, please telephone us so we can respond right away.”

Powered by Citizen Observer, a St. Paul, Minn., company, tip411 puts a powerful new law enforcement tool into the hands of the public for reporting violations.

“We’re proud to be part of a national program being used by agencies in more than 27 states. This new capability will provide another way for our citizens play an active role in protecting our natural resources, specifically younger generations who regularly use texting technology,” Stark said.

DNR customer service staff is also available to assist the public by phone and online from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Spanish and Hmong bilingual customer service representatives are also available.

Customers may reach Customer Service at 1-888-WDNRINFo (1-888-936-7463) or by e-mail at csweb@wisconsin.gov. An online chat link is also available at dnr.wi.gov/contact. CONTACT: FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Steve Sisbach (608) 266-7317 or Laurel Steffes, Office of Communications (608) 266-8109