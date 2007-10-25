McDonald’s offering free meals to emergency service personnel

Free Wi-Fi internet for family and friends to stay connected

PRNewswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25 — To support those impacted by the California fires, McDonald’s restaurants in all of Southern California are offering a free Extra Value Meal to emergency workers and free Wi-Fi internet access to all customers.

Effective immediately, as a way to say thank you to firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement and the National Guard troops assisting communities throughout the region, all McDonald’s restaurants in Southern California are offering them a free Extra Value Meal through Nov. 1 with identification.

“Offering a hot meal is the least we can do to say ‘thank you’ to those who are protecting our homes and our families,” said Los Angeles McDonald’s Owner/Operator Paul Pernecky.

To help friends and families stay connected, McDonald’s is partnering with Wayport Inc. to offer free Wi-Fi internet access at all Wayport-enabled McDonald’s restaurants in Southern California, including Bakersfield and the Central Coast through the next couple of weeks.

“We’re all members of this community and know personally the difficulties people are going through,” said San Diego McDonald’s Owner/Operator Philip Palumbo. “We hope that by helping support our front-line emergency crews with a free Extra Value Meal and keeping those impacted by the fires connected with friends and families; we can make things a little easier for our neighbors.”

In addition to offering free meals to emergency workers and Wi-Fi internet access to the entire Southern California community, McDonald’s staff, Owner/Operators, and suppliers are working around the clock with their area evacuation centers to supply food and water to fire evacuees and emergency workers. Since the fires started on Sunday, more than 10,000 meals, 50,000 water bottles, financial support, and other much needed products and services have been provided to lend a helping hand.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s USA, LLC is the leading foodservice provider in the United States serving a variety of wholesome foods made from quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. More than 80 percent of McDonald’s 13,700 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by local franchisees. For more information about McDonald’s visit http://www.mcdonalds.com/.

Source: McDonald’s

Contact

Lauren DiGeronimo of Nuffer, Smith, Tucker, +1-619-296-0605, ld@nstpr.com

Web site: http://www.mcdonalds.com/