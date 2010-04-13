ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions Leads the Pack with New Street View Feature on their iMAP Online Tracking Interface

ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions, a Missouri based GPS tracking company, announces the release of the latest tracking interface feature “Street View”.



The new Street View feature provides the end user the ability to view the location of the TAG GPS Tracker at ground level which greatly enhances the efficiency of the ShadowOps iMAP Online Tracking Interface and provides detectives even more accurate location information when they need it most.

ShadowOps raises the bar with innovative tracking interface development and continuous product enhancements based on law enforcement specifications.