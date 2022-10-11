Durabook will display at this year’s IACP 2022 in Dallas

Courtesy Photo

Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, will display its line of mobile rugged tablets and laptops during IACP 2022 in booth 4223. The expo will take place in Dallas, Texas, from Oct 15-18, 2022. Durabook will showcase a variety of models for public safety, with screen sizes ranging from 8” to 15” and customizable features to meet the unique needs of today’s public safety professionals.

Durabook products are tough, rugged, portable, and rigorously tested. They are built to Military Standard 810H for drop, shock, spill, and dust protection. They can stand up to the unpredictable and harsh environments seen by public safety professionals in the field and in-vehicle. Additionally, multiple security options protect sensitive data on the front lines. Each Durabook model on display is ideal for mission-critical situations where reliability is essential.